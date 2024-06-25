International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $412,000 Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 686,141.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 699,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,724,000 after purchasing an additional 699,864 shares during the last quarter. Gimbal Financial acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,213,000. Executive Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 284,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after buying an additional 189,704 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,861,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 500,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,138,000 after acquiring an additional 52,960 shares during the period.

IXN opened at $81.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.08. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $85.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

