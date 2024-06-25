International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 172 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,889 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 404.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,900 shares of company stock worth $7,362,750. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $198.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.90. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.69 and a 52 week high of $211.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.99 and a 200 day moving average of $180.33.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on Diamondback Energy

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.