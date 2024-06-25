International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,577 Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000.

FTHI stock opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.53 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $22.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average of $22.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

