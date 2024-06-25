International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock opened at $103.59 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.99 and a fifty-two week high of $109.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.50.

