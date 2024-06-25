International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 1,295 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 32,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,655.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,007,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,471,000 after acquiring an additional 949,872 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $107.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $108.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

