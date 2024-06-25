International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 1,820 Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GFS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 122.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GFS opened at $50.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.57. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $68.57.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 8.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

GFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.62.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

