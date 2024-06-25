International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 38,664 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 70.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,664 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in Coterra Energy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 12.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTRA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.93.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

NYSE CTRA opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

