International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 5,562 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 60.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,562 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Bank OZK bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter.

MUB opened at $106.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.32. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

