International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 683 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XMMO. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 74,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 21,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $114.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.83. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $74.39 and a 12-month high of $117.57.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.