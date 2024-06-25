International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 97,478 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 91.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,347 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 97,478 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 200.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of eBay by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in eBay by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,254 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EBAY. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on eBay

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.