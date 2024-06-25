International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 98.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130,997 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,451,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,044,821,000 after purchasing an additional 215,044 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,589,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,575 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in CME Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,739,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,683,012,000 after acquiring an additional 50,626 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,667,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,193,551,000 after acquiring an additional 23,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in CME Group by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,103 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $195.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.09. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.97 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The company has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.90.

Get Our Latest Report on CME

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total transaction of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.