Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Holdings Lowered by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. reduced its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 78.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81,550 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,929,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,835 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6,436.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,718,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,163,000 after buying an additional 2,677,381 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7,722.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,887,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,444 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,382 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1,989.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,186,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,790 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average of $13.75. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $15.35.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

