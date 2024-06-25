Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.74

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.74 and traded as high as $12.19. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 192,761 shares traded.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.74.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.0771 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
