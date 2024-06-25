Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.74

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.74 and traded as high as $12.19. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 192,761 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.74.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.0771 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 25.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 309,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 135,944 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 20.7% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 146,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 123.3% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 264,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 146,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

