Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 28,259 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 52% compared to the typical volume of 18,582 call options.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 52.6% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 30.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 132,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,093 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management grew its position in AbbVie by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV stock opened at $172.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $305.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.60. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $182.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

About AbbVie

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.