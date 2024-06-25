Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 64,439 put options on the company. This is an increase of 50% compared to the typical daily volume of 42,833 put options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKLA. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Girsky bought 1,000,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,243,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,222.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Nikola by 7.3% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 159,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 10,808 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nikola in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nikola by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 419,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 29,016 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Nikola in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nikola by 29.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 132,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 29,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

NKLA stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $475.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69. Nikola has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nikola will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

