Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 3,165 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 143% compared to the average daily volume of 1,301 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $2,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,866,176.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $166,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 104,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,071,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackLine

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter valued at $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter valued at $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 505.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BL opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.23 and its 200 day moving average is $58.53. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $43.79 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 206.61, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. BlackLine had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $157.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BL shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on BlackLine from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BlackLine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair upgraded BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded BlackLine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.56.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

