Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at B. Riley

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $9.50 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Iris Energy to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iris Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Iris Energy Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ IREN opened at $12.63 on Monday. Iris Energy has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $54.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iris Energy will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IREN. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Iris Energy by 58.0% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,954,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after buying an additional 717,843 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Iris Energy by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,485,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after buying an additional 368,140 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Iris Energy by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after buying an additional 356,752 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 613,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 196,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Company Profile

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

See Also

