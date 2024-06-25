Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $9.50 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.63, but opened at $13.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Iris Energy shares last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 744,423 shares traded.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IREN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41.
Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iris Energy Limited will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
