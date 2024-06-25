Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $9.50 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.63, but opened at $13.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Iris Energy shares last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 744,423 shares traded.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IREN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,954,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 717,843 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,837,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 351,774 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Iris Energy by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after buying an additional 356,752 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Iris Energy by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 613,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 196,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Iris Energy by 719.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 232,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 203,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iris Energy Limited will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

