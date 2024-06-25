iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (BATS:GOVZ) Stock Price Up 0.7%

iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (BATS:GOVZ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.26 and last traded at $11.26. 105,064 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

Get iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.16.

iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.0384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (GOVZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US separate trading of registered interest and principal securities (STRIPS), with remaining maturities of at least 25 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.