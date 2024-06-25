iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Increased by Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,128,876,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,083,439,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IVV stock opened at $545.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $470.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $526.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.74. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $551.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.