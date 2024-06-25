iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Holdings Lifted by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 78.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 700,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,231 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 3.6% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $31,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Planning LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 90,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 75,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 20,657 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 22,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 104,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,221 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSB opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.30. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $46.35.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

