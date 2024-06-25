iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 38,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 247,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after buying an additional 17,425 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,489,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,362,000 after buying an additional 59,682 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,486,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $34.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.13.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.2495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

