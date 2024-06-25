iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,974 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IXC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $41.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.99. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $45.22. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

