iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Boosted by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.32. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.