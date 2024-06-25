iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 42.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 108,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,309 shares during the period. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 13,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.4% during the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 21,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,690,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the period.

IWF stock opened at $360.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $341.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.55. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $368.90. The company has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

