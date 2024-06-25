iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Holdings Raised by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 81.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $95.01 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $70.45 and a 1 year high of $96.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.