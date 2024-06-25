iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOVT. City State Bank boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 369,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 45,515 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 991,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,569,000 after purchasing an additional 125,172 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000.

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average of $22.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0594 per share. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

