Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

Jaguar Health stock opened at $3.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33. Jaguar Health has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 642.15% and a negative net margin of 377.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing plant-based prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It focuses on developing and commercializing prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals; and human products.

