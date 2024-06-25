James Ming Hom Sells 16,716 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) insider James Ming Hom sold 16,716 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $67,532.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 486,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,435.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SOUN opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.10 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. SoundHound AI's revenue was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SOUN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SoundHound AI by 16.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,070,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,655,000 after buying an additional 2,226,471 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,238 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at about $6,659,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in SoundHound AI by 563.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 482,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 409,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 400,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

