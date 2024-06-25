Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Sold by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC reduced its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,880 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Silchester International Investors LLP grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,888,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,893,000 after purchasing an additional 914,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth about $20,791,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,444,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,442,000 after purchasing an additional 419,392 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 433,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,199,000 after acquiring an additional 230,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth about $6,793,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.50. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.37.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

