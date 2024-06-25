Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) to “Hold”

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.50 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.48% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.64. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. FourWorld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 886,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 697,248 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 278,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 45,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after buying an additional 221,380 shares in the last quarter.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

