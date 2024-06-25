Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 27th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Jerash Holdings (US) stock opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.14 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04. Jerash Holdings has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $4.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -285.67%.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.

