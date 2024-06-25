Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Position Decreased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522,009 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,419,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,411,000 after buying an additional 305,798 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,528,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,768,000 after buying an additional 618,120 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,622,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,644 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,065,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,954,000 after acquiring an additional 415,056 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,900 shares of company stock worth $1,085,145 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:JCI opened at $68.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $74.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.