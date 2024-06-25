Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.76 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.08 and its 200-day moving average is $154.29. The company has a market capitalization of $358.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

