JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Position Reduced by Strategic Planning Group LLC

Strategic Planning Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,027 shares during the quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $217,000.

Shares of BATS:JCPB opened at $46.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1974 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

