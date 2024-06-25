JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 146.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $647,943,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531,562 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,576,000 after purchasing an additional 922,303 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $31,745,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 958,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,715,000 after buying an additional 558,295 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $57.94. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.27.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

