JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 94.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,789 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ferguson Shapiro LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 87,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 18,985 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $520,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average is $50.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1497 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.