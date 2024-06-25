Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Free Report) were down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 829,920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 911,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Jupiter Wellness Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $28.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31.

Jupiter Wellness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jupiter Wellness, Inc, a wellness company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.