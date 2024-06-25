Keep Network Price Hits $0.11 (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Keep Network token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $106.14 million and approximately $36,185.69 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Keep Network
Keep Network’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,288,991 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Keep Network
