Kenmare Resources (OTCMKTS:KMRPF) Trading Down 1.9%

Kenmare Resources plc (OTCMKTS:KMRPF – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.06. 199 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Kenmare Resources Stock Down 1.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29.

About Kenmare Resources

(Get Free Report)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of mineral sand products in China, the rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, rutile, and zircon; monazite; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.