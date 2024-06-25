Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

KW opened at $9.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94. Kennedy-Wilson has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.92. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.37%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 313.0% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

