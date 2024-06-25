Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Receives $40.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Kinetik from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kinetik from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kinetik from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kinetik from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

In other Kinetik news, insider Matthew Wall sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $228,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 530,066 shares in the company, valued at $21,107,228.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought a new position in Kinetik in the fourth quarter worth $3,756,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kinetik during the fourth quarter valued at $739,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 332,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 192,655 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinetik during the fourth quarter valued at $2,168,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 722,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,126,000 after acquiring an additional 494,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KNTK opened at $40.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average of $36.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.83. Kinetik has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $41.77.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.52 million. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 48.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinetik will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.95%.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

