Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Knife River were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Knife River by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Knife River by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Knife River by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Knife River by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNF opened at $70.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.60. Knife River Co. has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $83.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and a PE ratio of 22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.98 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($516.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Knife River currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

