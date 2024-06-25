Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KR. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BNP Paribas reiterated an underperform rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Kroger from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kroger from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.30.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $50.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43. Kroger has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $58.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.83.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.86 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,091.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 1.4% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 0.6% in the first quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Kroger by 4.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 1.2% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

