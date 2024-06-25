Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KURA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.36.

Kura Oncology Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $21.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $24.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average of $19.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kura Oncology news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $57,922.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,884.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,374,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,891,000 after buying an additional 1,136,044 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Kura Oncology by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,120,000 after purchasing an additional 870,000 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Kura Oncology by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,373,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,027,000 after purchasing an additional 642,245 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Kura Oncology by 281.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 730,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,581,000 after purchasing an additional 538,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,695,000.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

