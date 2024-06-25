Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Given a C$182.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$182.00 price objective on Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$150.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.
Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.
