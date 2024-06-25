Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM stock opened at $198.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.17. The stock has a market cap of $571.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $205.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

