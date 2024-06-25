Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) Trading Down 1.2%

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 28,287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 433,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Benchmark decreased their target price on Leafly from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st.
Leafly Stock Performance
Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.05 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.80) EPS.
Institutional Trading of Leafly
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leafly stock. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Cohanzick Management LLC owned about 1.33% of Leafly at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Leafly
Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.
