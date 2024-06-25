Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Given New GBX 285 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 330 ($4.19) to GBX 285 ($3.62) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
LGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 300 ($3.81) to GBX 275 ($3.49) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 289 ($3.67) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.23) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 285.80 ($3.63).
In other news, insider John Kingman purchased 7,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.18) per share, for a total transaction of £20,024.78 ($25,402.49). In related news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.22) per share, for a total transaction of £2,430.78 ($3,083.57). Also, insider John Kingman purchased 7,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 251 ($3.18) per share, with a total value of £20,024.78 ($25,402.49). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,050. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.
