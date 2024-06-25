Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Given New GBX 285 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 330 ($4.19) to GBX 285 ($3.62) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 300 ($3.81) to GBX 275 ($3.49) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 289 ($3.67) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.23) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 285.80 ($3.63).

LON LGEN opened at GBX 230.40 ($2.92) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,372.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 243.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 245.86. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of GBX 203.10 ($2.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 259 ($3.29). The firm has a market capitalization of £13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,291.43, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, insider John Kingman purchased 7,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.18) per share, for a total transaction of £20,024.78 ($25,402.49). In related news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.22) per share, for a total transaction of £2,430.78 ($3,083.57). Also, insider John Kingman purchased 7,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 251 ($3.18) per share, with a total value of £20,024.78 ($25,402.49). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,050. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

