Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 484.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Lennar by 34.3% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEN opened at $150.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $102.90 and a 12-month high of $172.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.42 and a 200-day moving average of $155.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 13.60%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lennar from $198.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.47.

In other news, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

